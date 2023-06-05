John Peace, 65, from Horden, has been left “buzzing” after achieving the top award at the recent Chelsea Flower Show.

His 10-feet-high display featured over 15,000 stems of chrysanthemums and was 20-feet-long.

It took two days to put together with John’s wife, Allyson Peace, and friend Terry Staples, from Sunderland, also helping out.

John (middle) with wife Allyson and friend Terry who helped him with the award-winning display.

John had previously won gold medals at the prestigious even as part of a team although this was the first time he achieved the accolade under his own name.

"I was over the moon to be awarded,” John said.

"Winning a gold under my own name will be remembered throughout the Peace family name, I would imagine. It’s quite an honour to win at Chelsea.”

He added: "I’m hoping to do Chelsea again next year, with a different display.”

John has revealed the flowers got lost in transit for two days, cutting short the time to put together the impressive display.

However, fellow chrysanthemum enthusiast Terry came to the rescue.

"I rang Terry up from Sunderland,” John said.

"He came down immediately to assist me and do the display so we could get it done on time on Sunday night ready for judging on Monday morning.

John with Carol Klein from Gardeners' World.

"It was stressful, but I took it in my stride.”

Also thanking wife Allyson, John added: "I couldn’t do it without her.”

Growing chrysanthemums has been in John’s family for three generations, with his father, grandfather and uncle also exhibiting chrysanthemums at local shows.

John, who was a coal miner at Easington Colliery before becoming parks manager at Monk Hesleden Parish Council, started growing chrysanthemums 35 years ago.

Although his children have not taken an interest in growing flowers yet, there is hope one of his grandchildren might pick up the baton.

Grandfather-of-six John said: "I hope if they see this gold medal that pops has won they would like to take on the challenge. It’s a big challenge, the logistics of doing a display at Chelsea Flower Show is absolutely massive.”

