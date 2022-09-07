News you can trust since 1877
Hospital’s plea for relatives and friends of Hartlepool man to come forward

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has asked people who knew Hartlepool man Niall Durie to get in touch.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:38 pm

The trust said in a statement: “An appeal has been made for anyone to come forward who knew Niall Durie, who was born on 22 November, 1963, and most recently lived in the Hartlepool area.

“Please contact the bereavement office at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 4pm on (01642) 383286.

“Alternatively, you can contact the mortuary on 01642 624347."

The trust is asking people who knew Niall Durie to get in touch.

