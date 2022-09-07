Hospital’s plea for relatives and friends of Hartlepool man to come forward
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has asked people who knew Hartlepool man Niall Durie to get in touch.
The trust said in a statement: “An appeal has been made for anyone to come forward who knew Niall Durie, who was born on 22 November, 1963, and most recently lived in the Hartlepool area.
“Please contact the bereavement office at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 4pm on (01642) 383286.
“Alternatively, you can contact the mortuary on 01642 624347."
Most Popular
-
1
See inside Hartlepool's first escape room as it opens for business
-
2
Cleveland Police rule out foul play in Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty
-
3
Pair flee scene after car crashes into Hartlepool wall
-
4
The latest Hartlepool criminals to be locked up by the courts
-
5
How newly approved plans will bring 'eyesore' Hartlepool building back into use