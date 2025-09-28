Hospital’s urgent treatment service thanks Hartlepool community as it marks success

A hospital’s urgent care service has thanked the town for its support as it marks its recent successes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The urgent treatment centre at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is treating more than 200 people every day for minor injuries and illnesses.

The GP and nurse practitioner service first opened in 2016 and is a joint collaboration between University Hospitals Tees, the North East Ambulance Service and Hartlepool and Stockton Health GP Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Grieves, head of nursing of urgent care services across University Hospitals Tees, said: “The service is very busy throughout the year.

The urgent treatment centre at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is treating more than 200 people every day for minor injuries and illnesses.

“That is due to it being well known to our local community and the expertise of our team of health professionals in the service.

“The urgent treatment centre is here to help people with minor issues, something the majority of people completely understand.

“People appreciate the fantastic care our staff give them, as we see in the many compliments we get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank people for using the service at the right times and for helping contribute to its success, as well as to our own teams for the fantastic care they deliver and their commitment to our patients.”

The centre can help people with a range of problems including sprains or strains, suspected broken bones, grazes, burns and cuts.

Mark Lauder, a nurse practitioner working in the service, said: “We are lucky to have an extremely experienced team here.

“We get a lot of thanks from local people who are very appreciative of what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The urgent treatment centre at Hartlepool is one of four being run by the same staff across the University Hospitals Tees group.

Lynn Morris, another nurse practitioner, added: “The service is run slightly differently to some of our other urgent treatment centres. It is located on its own and not beside an emergency department.

“The team has a mass of experience. It is humbling to see colleagues working together so well and doing their absolute best for our patients.”

Those seeking medical treatment are asked to visit NHS 111 or call 111. An experienced call handler will signpost you to the most appropriate service.