The Wesley Chapel as a blaze tore through the building. Photo by Tom Collins

Now Jomast has been given fresh planning permission to transform the 1870s building, following on from approved proposals in 2009 and 2013 for a 49 room hotel.

The permission, which covers a 36-bedroom hotel also gives the green light for a restaurant and bar on the upper ground floor of the main building, five commercial units for retail, financial and professional services and restaurants and cafes and a drinking establishment.

The aftermath of the fire at the former Wesley Chapel.

The go-ahead from Hartlepool Borough Council also allows the replacement of windows, re-roofing of the building with the installation of conservation-style roof lights and works to put in a new lift shaft inside the Victoria Road site.

Further alterations include the creation of a terrace and outside area, ramped access and a cycle shed and internal alterations to include new roof trusses and amendments to floor levels.

Its documents told planners: “The present appearance and character of the building will be retained by the proposals.”

A fire crew at the scene of the fire at the former Wesley Chapel in the wake of the December 2017 arson attack.

It adds the existing window openings and glazing will be “respected as far as possible” with the partial removal of many internal blanking screens behind windows would give “more life” to how it looks.

The outdoor terrace will be below the level of the footpath, with limited visibility.

It plans to put the main entrance to the hotel where the access to the leisure club was, with the new ramp and steps to ensure disabled access, with a passenger lift to provide access to all levels of the hotel.

It has said the retail units will be “attractive to independent operators.”