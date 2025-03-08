Hotter than Marbella - But how long will the warm weather last in Hartlepool?
Experts believe temperatures will rise to as high as 15 degrees Celsius – around five degrees higher than the average for this time of the year – in the early afternoon on a dry day.
That makes Hartlepool hotter than sunshine resorts such as Marbella, in Spain, where temperatures are expected to peak at 14 degrees Celsius with rainfall also forecast on the Costa del Sol.
But how long will the unseasonal good weather last back here?
According to the Met Office, Saturday's sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures slightly lower at 13 degrees Celsius on another bright day.
Monday, March 10, however, is predicted to be bring rain with temperatures dropping to a high of 7 degrees Celsius.
Tuesday, March 11, and Wednesday, March 12, are expected to bring a mix of showers and sunshine with Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14, likely to be dull but dry.
Temperatures will remain at around 7 degrees Celsius throughout next week.
So make the most of this weekend’s weather if you can.
