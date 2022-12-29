How a barber is stepping up his efforts to help Hartlepool’s homeless community
A Hartlepool barber and former musician has stepped up his efforts to help the town’s homeless community.
Al Devon, who is the owner of The Night Barber, in Tees Street, teamed up with the Clipper Queen earlier this month to give homeless people the chance to get a free haircut and shave.
The former Jar Family musician and vocalist has been through similar situations himself and wanted to support others who are also struggling.
Al said: “When you peel the layers off anybody, there’s a human there, there’s a story.”
Speaking about his decision to offer free haircuts and shaves to homeless people, he said: “If you are feeling good about yourself, doors will open for you.”
He added: “Even if it makes a difference to a couple of people, it is worth it.”
Cornerstone Supported Housing and Counselling, in Park Road, also offered its services, providing showering facilities and emergency accommodation to those who came forward.
Cornerstone is a local charity that dedicates its time to providing services to rough sleepers and helping to prevent future homelessness.
A spokesperson said: “With it being such a positive thing to do we just reached out.”
He added: “In the future, we are going to invite Al down to offer haircuts to rough sleepers.”
Let’s Connect Hartlepool, in Tees Street, also helped by printing flyers to distribute across the town, with Cleveland Police agreeing to display some in their local stations.
Following a meeting with Al, Councillor Jonathan Brash, Labour councillor for the Burn Valley ward, said: "Al’s work as the owner of the night barber to support homeless people in our town is extraordinary and a credit to Hartlepool’s community spirit.
"I was delighted to sit down with him to discuss the challenges we face to relieve homelessness and I’ll be doing everything I can to get the action we need.
"Forget party politics, this is about doing the best for our town and as someone who grew up here and lives here, I’m committed to working with Al to get the results we need.”
If you are concerned about a rough sleeper over the age of 18, you can alert Hartlepool’s outreach service using https://www.streetlink.org.uk/.
For those under the age of 18, contact the police.