LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar, in Victoria Road, will launch its new warm coffee mornings on Wednesday, November 2, where the cost of joining is just the price of a drink.

Customers will have access to heating, coffee and conversation - and are also encouraged to bring their own hot water bottles and flasks to fill and take home.

Trevor Sherwood, project development manager for LilyAnne’s, said: “We want people to connect with each other and talk to each other and stay warm.”

Trevor Sherwood and Angela Arnold at LillyAnne's Coffee Shop in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Slow cookers will also be set up to help people make their own meals using surplus food from the cafe and Hartlepool Food Network.

Hartlepool Food Network collects surplus food from supermarkets, businesses and growers and distributes it to those in need.

Trevor said: “We want people to leave knowing they have a meal they have made themselves using surplus food.”

LilyAnne’s is also looking to recruit volunteers to teach customers how to knit scarves, hats, gloves and blankets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Arnold and Trevor Sherwood at LillyAnne's Coffee Shop in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Trevor said: “We are looking for two or three volunteers but even finding one would be absolutely amazing.”

LilyAnne’s is just one of the many businesses currently struggling with the rise of costs and energy bills.

Trevor said: “We have faced an increased energy bill but have done a lot of energy changes to reduce it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Somehow, by the skin of our teeth, we are managing to keep going.”