Barnard Grove Primary School raised £1,105.09 to fund its Christmas pantomime trip to see Jack and the Beanstalk, in Hartlepool Town Hall, and a visit to Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery.

Pupils and staff donated 889kg of clothing to Fundraise & Recycle, which has a recycling unit stationed outside the school.

Fundraise & Recycle gave the school 50p for every 1kg of clothing it donated, totalling £444.50.

Pupils at Barnard Grove Primary School, in Hartlepool, with bags of clothes donated as part of the school's recycling scheme.

A spokesperson for the school said: “For every thousand kilos, they also plant a tree in our school grounds. We already have two trees.”

Key stage two pupils sold a range of handmade crafts and organised a craft night where they sold hot chocolate and put on a raffle, raising £660.59 in total.

