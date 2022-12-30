How a Hartlepool school raised over £1,000 in a fundraising campaign
A Hartlepool primary school has raised more than £1,000 to fund two Christmas trips for its pupils.
Barnard Grove Primary School raised £1,105.09 to fund its Christmas pantomime trip to see Jack and the Beanstalk, in Hartlepool Town Hall, and a visit to Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery.
Pupils and staff donated 889kg of clothing to Fundraise & Recycle, which has a recycling unit stationed outside the school.
Fundraise & Recycle gave the school 50p for every 1kg of clothing it donated, totalling £444.50.
A spokesperson for the school said: “For every thousand kilos, they also plant a tree in our school grounds. We already have two trees.”
Key stage two pupils sold a range of handmade crafts and organised a craft night where they sold hot chocolate and put on a raffle, raising £660.59 in total.
The spokesperson added: "It’s great because the children were so excited about it.”