The Teesside Charity and The Teesside Family Foundation gave £8,000 to Hartlepool Sea Cadets, which has now added paddle boarding to its list of activities.

The group provides activities for young people aged 10 to 18 including sailing, power boating and rock climbing, while helping them gain qualifications.

This funding has helped the cadets to buy six paddle boards and a safety boat.

Members of Hartlepool Sea Cadets, in Middleton Road, Hartlepool.

Jane Fox, Hartlepool Sea Cadets’ commanding officer, said: “This has exposed one of our cadets to equipment they otherwise wouldn’t have access to and supported them in gaining an apprenticeship position with a local safety boat company.”