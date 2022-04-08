An average GP practice in England has 9,445 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Hartlepool, according to the data.

Please note that the figures for the number of GPs per surgery have been rounded to one decimal point.

1. Gladstone House Surgery, Health Centre, Victoria Road There are 8,551 patients per GP at Gladstone House Surgery. In total there are 5,701 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.7 GPs.

2. Hart Medical Practice, Surgery Lane There are 3,173 patients per GP at Hart Medical Practice. In total there are 9,391 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.0 GPs.

3. Headland Medical Centre, Grove Street There are 2,642 patients per GP at Headland Medical Centre. In total there are 5,578 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.1 GPs.

4. The Koh Practice, Victoria Road There are 5,917 patients per GP at The Koh Practice. In total there are 9,391 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.4 GPs.