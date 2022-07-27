Up to three children aged 11 or under can travel for free when accompanied by a full fare paying adult.

Families can travel all day, every day on any Arriva, Stagecoach or Go North East service until Sunday, September 4.

This scheme will help keep children entertained during the holidays and make it easier for families to support local businesses, town centres and attractions.

Bus drivers Gary Dean (left) and Sarah McGowan (right) at the HMS Trincomalee, Hartlepool.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The Kids Go Free offer is exactly the kind of initiative our partnership with the region’s bus operators aims to bring to the residents of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

"The offer will help local parents and carers plan exciting and cost-effective days out with the kids over the summer holidays.

“This latest move will make our public transport network a real option and accessible for all at a time when other prices are rising."

Arriva North East commercial director Kim Purcell said: “We want to bring families back to public transport this summer, and this fantastic offer makes it easier and cheaper to enjoy fun days out in the region at a time when other costs of living are continuing to rise.”

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker added: “Take The Kids For Free is a fine example of the new ways we, as local operators, work collaboratively with local authorities to improve the public transport offer for customers, increase passenger numbers and drive the use of buses as a sustainable solution.”