How Hartlepool businesses can obtain up to £10,000 in grant funding

Hartlepool Borough Council intends to provide one-off grants to businesses operating across a range of sectors in the town, including retail and manufacturing, which were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is proposing to provide grants of up to £10,000 on at least a 50% match-funding basis.

The money is the remaining unallocated part of a much larger Government grant given to the council to support local businesses during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool borough councillor Paddy Brown has urged businesses to contact the authority for more details about how to apply for a grant of up to £10,000.

Councillor Paddy Brown, chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We intend to use this unallocated sum to assist businesses with their investment and growth plans to help build the local economy back up.

Cllr Brown urged people to contact the council's economic growth team at [email protected] or on (01429) 867677.

Further information is also available at www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/business-grants-financial-assistance/

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.