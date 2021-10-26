How Hartlepool businesses can obtain up to £10,000 in grant funding
A £100,000 funding pot has been created to support business investment and growth in Hartlepool and boost the local economy,
Hartlepool Borough Council intends to provide one-off grants to businesses operating across a range of sectors in the town, including retail and manufacturing, which were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is proposing to provide grants of up to £10,000 on at least a 50% match-funding basis.
The money is the remaining unallocated part of a much larger Government grant given to the council to support local businesses during the pandemic.
Councillor Paddy Brown, chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We intend to use this unallocated sum to assist businesses with their investment and growth plans to help build the local economy back up.
Cllr Brown urged people to contact the council's economic growth team at [email protected] or on (01429) 867677.
Further information is also available at www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/business-grants-financial-assistance/