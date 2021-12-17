How Hartlepool 'Christmas miracle' cat Shelby has landed on his feet

Shelby with owner Pippa Young.

Shelby was one of two tabby kittens – just a few days old and with their eyes still closed - when they were spotted on a rubbish-sorting conveyor belt and rescued by staff at Hartlepool’s J&B Recycling on December 22 last year.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn was called and both animals were taken into care.

Shane said: “These kittens were incredibly lucky to have been spotted by the eagle-eyed workers.

Shelby soon after his Christmas rescue

"If it wasn’t for their quick actions they could have been killed by the machinery.

"It’s believed the kittens were born to a feral cat inside a recycling bin that was then picked up by one of the lorries and tipped onto the conveyor belt for sorting.”

The kittens were rushed to Stanhope Park Veterinary Hospital, in Darlington, for emergency treatment and nurse Pippa Young took them home for round-the-clock care.

Pippa, 27, said: “I’m forever taking animals home to foster them or wildlife which needs feeding and releasing. But I knew that I couldn’t bear to be parted with Shelby and he’ll be staying for good.”

Sadly, Shelby’s brother, Arthur, died in February at five weeks.

Pippa said: “He had so many complications and we eventually had to let him go when he suffered heart failure.”

With Shelby now nearly a year, Pippa said: “He is a real character. As he lost his brother so young he’s grown up mostly with our dog, Buddy.”

The RSPCA is calling on animal lovers to help the charity’s rescue teams continue to bring animals to safety this Christmas.

Dermot Murphy, the charity’s chief inspectorate officer, said: “Cruelly treated, neglected and abandoned, many animals face a Christmas of continued abuse or slow starvation, without warmth or affection. We are often their only hope."

*The RSPCA is the only animal charity with rescue teams out over the festive season – costing £245 a day to keep a frontline rescuer on the road.