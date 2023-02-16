Due to popular demand, the brigade, in partnership with the Cleveland Road Safety Partnership and Kwik-Fit, are holding a drive-thru vehicle safety check event to ensure cars are safe to drive during the winter months.

The Brigade’s next drop-in event will take place at Hartlepool Community Fire Station, in Stockton Street, on Saturday, February 25, from 10am until 3pm.

Tests will include a five-point vehicle check on tyres, lights, wipers, fluid levels and washer bottles.

Hartlepool drivers are encouraged to get their cars checked to ensure they are road-safe.

Andrew Bright, Cleveland Fire Brigade’s learn and live coordinator, said: “It is important that your vehicle is fully prepared for the cold temperatures, ice and snow.”

He added: "These checks are a quick and easy way to make sure your vehicle is road ready, topped up and ready to go.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade are also asking drivers to consider delaying non-essential journeys when weather conditions are unsafe.

Mr Bright said: "A broken-down vehicle on the road can put not only you but others at risk.”

He added: “If you do have to travel, make sure you have cleared windscreens and mirrors and give yourself extra time, keep your distance and keep your speed down.”

Officers are urging drivers to keep a winter kit in their cars, which should include an ice-scraper, de-icer, warm clothes and boots.

Drivers do not need to book an appointment for this month’s drive-thru but are asked to drive to the station via Clark Street.