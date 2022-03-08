How Hartlepool households can save around £200 on their energy bills

Hartlepool Borough Council has successfully secured more than half a million pounds in new government funding to upgrade homes across the area to be more efficient.

The £610,995 allocation was awarded through the Sustainable Warmth Competition and forms as part of the nationwide £950 million Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme.

The initiative was set up by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to enable local authorities to apply for funding to help them install energy-saving upgrades and low-carbon heating in low-income households.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool borough councillor Cameron Stokell. Picture by FRANK REID

It will be used to install energy efficiency measures such as wall and roof insulation as well as new low-carbon heating systems, thermostats and room heating controls for homes across Hartlepool.

Upgrades will take place before the end of March next year with the move saving households around £200 per year on their energy bills.

Councillor Cameron Stokell, the chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This new funding is excellent news for Hartlepool.

“Everything we can do to help make homes across the borough more energy efficient plays into the work that is going on to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce fuel poverty in Hartlepool.

“Currently people are worried about the cost of heating their homes and receiving new funding like this means we can continue our commitment to supporting local residents to ensure they can make their homes more comfortable through insulating their homes effectively and at an affordable cost, whilst saving money on their bills in the process.”

Interested residents should visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/SW-register.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.