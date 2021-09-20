How Hartlepool people can get 12 weeks of free help in new anti-obesity crusade

The initiative, giving 12 weeks of weight management support from WW (formerly Weight Watchers UK) or Slimming World, has been launched in Hartlepool.

To be eligible, people must be aged 16 or over and either live or work in the town or be registered with a Hartlepool GP practice.

They must also meet one of the following criteria:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free expert help is available in Hartlepool as part of a new anti-obesity crusade.

*Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) higher than 27 (25 for South Asian people);

*Have not been members of WW or Slimming World in the last 3 months.

A person’s BMI suggests if they are a healthy weight for their height.

The NHS recommends that most people keep their BMI between 18 and 25.

Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.

Hartlepool Borough Council has teamed up with both WW and Slimming World using funding received from the Government as part of its national Covid recovery plan.

The anti-obesity initiative will run until the end of June 2022.

Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred said: “Becoming overweight or obese increases our risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers and serious illness from Covid.

“During Covid lockdowns many people experienced weight gain as a result of being less active.

“This initiative aims to address this situation by helping people to lose weight and providing them with the support they need to adopt healthier lifestyles in the long-term.

“I would encourage anyone wanting to lose weight to take advantage of this initiative and the expert advice and support that it offers.”

Further details are available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/free-weight-management-offer

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.