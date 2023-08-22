News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

How Hartlepool rail users will be affected by upcoming industrial action and engineering work

Passengers are warned of cancelled services ahead of the next round of rail strikes and engineering work.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 18:07 BST
Train services at Hartlepool Railway Station will be affected by strike action in August and September.Train services at Hartlepool Railway Station will be affected by strike action in August and September.
Train services at Hartlepool Railway Station will be affected by strike action in August and September.

No Northern trains will operate along the Hartlepool line to Newcastle and Middlesbrough on Saturday, August 26, and Friday, September 1.

Limited services are expected to run on Sunday, August 27, with confirmation of what if any trains will be operating on Saturday, September 2, still to be announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RMT is taking industrial action on August 26 and September 2 with Aslef staging a one-day strike on September 1.

A statement from Northern read: “On days of limited services, last trains will be around 17.00 and are expected to be extremely busy.”

Most Popular

Grand Central, which runs trains from Hartlepool to Sunderland and London King’s Cross, is still expected to run trains on three of the four above dates,

The exception, due to separate engineering work, is August 27.

Further details are available from National Rail on 03457 48 49 50.

Related topics:PassengersHartlepoolMiddlesbroughNewcastleRMTAslefSunderland