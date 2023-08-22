How Hartlepool rail users will be affected by upcoming industrial action and engineering work

Train services at Hartlepool Railway Station will be affected by strike action in August and September.

No Northern trains will operate along the Hartlepool line to Newcastle and Middlesbrough on Saturday, August 26, and Friday, September 1.

Limited services are expected to run on Sunday, August 27, with confirmation of what if any trains will be operating on Saturday, September 2, still to be announced.

The RMT is taking industrial action on August 26 and September 2 with Aslef staging a one-day strike on September 1.

A statement from Northern read: “On days of limited services, last trains will be around 17.00 and are expected to be extremely busy.”

Grand Central, which runs trains from Hartlepool to Sunderland and London King’s Cross, is still expected to run trains on three of the four above dates,

The exception, due to separate engineering work, is August 27.