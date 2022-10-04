North East Cycling Academy (NECA) is bringing its cycling camp to the park, which is off Catcote Road, for the first time on Tuesday, October 25.

The camp will run from 10am until 3pm and is aimed at youth riders aged eight to 16 with previous riding experience.

This is the first time the camp has been brought to Summerhill Country Park after the opening of its new 800m cycling track in July.

Adam Brooks, Manilla Cycling Coach, at the Hartlepool Cycling School Cycling Games, in Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road.

The new track is one of the few technical cycling circuits in the UK and is designed to provide accessible and traffic-free cycling facilities as well as opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Manilla Cycling coach Adam Brooks, who set up North East Cycling Academy, said: “The aim is to get kids into the sport of cycling and the competitive side of things.”

Adam added: “This camp will give riders a greater understanding of the sport as well as regular training and competition opportunities.”

NECA provides inclusive cycling opportunities for people of all ages and abilities across the region.

Adam Brooks, Manilla Cycling Coach, with his daughter, Sienna Lilly Brooks (5).

Adam said: “It’s good for kids who maybe don’t fit in with other sports like football.”

He added: “Although it is an individual sport, kids will still have the opportunity to make friends.”

Riders must bring their own road bikes, appropriate clothing and a packed lunch.

Adam hopes to run other camps throughout the year.

Summerhill Cycle Track, in Summerhill Country Park, just off Catcote Road.

For more information, contact Adam Brooks at [email protected]

Places can be booked at https://www.northeastcyclingacademy.com/service-page/holiday-camp-road-academy?.