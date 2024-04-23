How Hartlepool will mark International Workers' Memorial Day to remember killed or injured workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Workers’ Memorial Day Remembrance Service and Wreath-Laying Ceremony takes place this year on Sunday, April 28, at 12.30pm at Hartlepool College of Further Education, in Stockton Street.

It commemorates those who have been either killed or injured in workplace accidents and aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lone Scottish piper will be playing at the college from 11.45am and will pipe people into the building at 12.20pm in time to take their seats for a one-minute silence at 12.30pm.

A moment of reflection at a previous Workers' Memorial Day service in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Afterwards around 60 wreaths will be laid at the Workers’ Memorial, in Church Square, by organisations and members of the public.

A lowering of flags and wreath-laying ceremony also takes place to mark the memorial day in front of Hartlepool Civic Centre on Friday, April 26, at 11am.