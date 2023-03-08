Brougham Primary School is now part of the Tree Council’s national Young Tree Champions programme.

The programme supports schools in nature-based learning activities and helps both staff and pupils develop the knowledge, skills and tools needed to do their bit to protect our planet.

To mark the start of the project, pupils planted a range of trees including ash, birch and maple, as well as around 100 hedgerow whips within the school grounds.

Staff and pupils at Brougham Primary School gather together at the start of the Young Tree Champions project.

Helen Moore, who is leading the initiative at Brougham Primary School, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the children at Brougham Primary School to take part in such an important initiative."

Speaking about the project, Ms Moore said: “The main aim of this project is to get the children involved with nature and take ownership of the outdoor space within the school grounds.

"Planting the trees and hedgerows is just the start of the project to use the outdoor space more effectively which in turn will help protect the environment and benefit wildlife.

“It is also about instilling values in our children that nature is important and to have a passion to go out into the community and develop their own green spaces for nature to flourish.”

Brougham Primary School pupils plant a tree to mark the start of the project.

Sarah Greenan, head teacher at Brougham, added: “One of the best ways we can enjoy and protect our environment is through the planting of trees and at Brougham Primary School, we are so excited about starting our very own Young Tree Champion project as it highlights our approach for fostering a love for nature and our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Ms Moore hopes the skills the children will learn at school will be taken home and be used to encourage parents and family members to develop their own green spaces.

Ms Greenan said: “I am very proud of Mrs Moore and her commitment to this project.