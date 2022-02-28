How Hartlepool’s new multi-million pound leisure centre will look
The design of a new leisure centre planned for Hartlepool has been revealed.
Computer generated images show how new Hartlepool leisure centre Highlight is going to look.
The building – which is going to replace the Mill House Leisure Centre – will include a 25m 8-lane main pool, a 100-station gym and an indoor spinning studio.
Designed by GT3 Architects, Highlight’s strong linear lines are inspired by the railway tracks which ran from local timber and coal yards into the former dockland site during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The building will grow in height from west to east and “offer incredible views of the wider waterfront site, marina and sea”.
Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes and I am delighted that we are now able to share this image with residents to demonstrate the excellent progress that is being made.”
The mix of facilities within the new leisure centre will include a 25m 8-lane main pool, a 25m 4-lane learner pool with movable floor, a leisure pool including race slide and water play features, spectator seating, a 100-station gym, two inter-connected fitness studios, an indoor cycling/spinning studio, active and soft play areas, a party room, a café, an NHS consultation suite and external ground and first-floor terraces.
The council has said this reflects the desire for Highlight to be a must-visit destination and a community venue offering a range of opportunities and activities.
The building will also be surrounded by informal outdoor event and activity spaces to support walking, cycling, running, outdoor fitness, with connections for water-sports, utilising Hartlepool Marina.
Paul Reed, from GT3 Architects, added: "We’ve worked closely with the council and stakeholders to not only come up with an eye-catching and unique building that makes the most of its waterfront location, but to also develop a bespoke, flexible facility mix which will meet the needs of a variety of different user groups.”
The name for the destination was selected by a panel of judges the following year after a competition which attracted around 500 entries.
A time scale for the centre’s arrival has still to be confirmed.