How hot will it be in Hartlepool this weekend and will the warm weather stay next week?

But, with many people preparing to pack up from work for the weekend, what are the prospects of the fine weather continuing?

According to experts at the Met Office, Saturday will be cooler and cloudier than of late with highs of 19 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar temperatures are forecast on Sunday with the odds of rainfall rising to one in five at around 1pm.

Sid French, Christopher Martin and Jamie Elder looking cool at Hartlepool's Fish Sands earlier this week.

These chances increase further to 50-50 overnight with thunderstorms a possibility at 1am on Monday, June 20.

Lighter showers are likely at around 7pm on Tuesday after a day where temperatures may return to 22 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday is forecast to be similar with a 20% chance of rainfall from 1pm-7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday will be dryer with temperatures steady at 21 degrees Celsius.

So plenty more sunshine to come with a sprinkling of some welcome rain for the gardens and lawns.