How hot will it be in Hartlepool this weekend and will the warm weather stay next week?
But, with many people preparing to pack up from work for the weekend, what are the prospects of the fine weather continuing?
According to experts at the Met Office, Saturday will be cooler and cloudier than of late with highs of 19 degrees Celsius.
Similar temperatures are forecast on Sunday with the odds of rainfall rising to one in five at around 1pm.
These chances increase further to 50-50 overnight with thunderstorms a possibility at 1am on Monday, June 20.
Lighter showers are likely at around 7pm on Tuesday after a day where temperatures may return to 22 degrees Celsius.
Wednesday is forecast to be similar with a 20% chance of rainfall from 1pm-7pm.
Thursday will be dryer with temperatures steady at 21 degrees Celsius.
So plenty more sunshine to come with a sprinkling of some welcome rain for the gardens and lawns.
But it might be an idea to carry a brolly and Mac if you happen to be out in the early hours of Monday morning.