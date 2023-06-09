News you can trust since 1877
How hot will it get in Hartlepool over the weekend following heatwave warnings?

Parts of the United Kingdom have been warned to expect a blistering heatwave over the coming days.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read

Five areas are predicted to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife in the coming days as a “plume of warm air” moves in from the south.

Temperatures are likely to soar as high as 28 degrees Celsius.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) initially issued yellow warnings for parts of England on Wednesday before raising the level to amber for the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students with instructor Paul Frank, right, litter picking at Seaton Carew during hot weather last June.Hartlepool College of Further Education students with instructor Paul Frank, right, litter picking at Seaton Carew during hot weather last June.
So will Hartlepool share in the hot weather set to appear further down our coastline?

According to experts at the Met Office, temperatures in town will rise from a high of 13 degrees Celsius on Friday to 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

This will rise a notch to 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday before predictably reaching 20 degrees Celsius at the start of the working week on Monday.

The sunny spell is expected to continue from Tuesday, June 13, to Thursday, June 15, with temperatures remaining around 18-19 degrees Celsius.

While conditions in Hartlepool are expected to be cooler than further south, at least there is little chance of the thunderstorms predicted for the South West.

The Met Offices there is a one in 20 chance of the town experiencing rainfall over the coming week.

