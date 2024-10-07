'How I quit smoking' - Hartlepool man urges smokers to join the number of town people beating the habit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smokers have been urged to join the number of people quitting by a man who beat the killer habit after suffering a heart attack.

According to the Office for National Statistics, smoking rates in Hartlepool in 2023 were 13.5% of the town’s population compared to 14.3% in 2022.

Yet they are still higher than the national average of 11.9%.

This is the second highest in the region behind Middlesbrough with 18.6%.

Hartlepool care assistant, Damon Mowbray, 49, quit smoking in 2021 after suffering a heart attack that his doctor said was related to smoking.

According to campaigners at Fresh, smoking remains the region’s leading cause of health inequalities, the biggest cause of cancer and the largest cause of preventable deaths.

Councillor Tom Feeney, deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Every year around 74,000 people die in England from smoking from diseases such as lung cancer, with many more living with debilitating smoking-related illnesses such as COPD.

"Smoking increases your risk of developing more than 50 serious health conditions."

Dr Neil O’Brien, a GP and chief medical officer for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, added: “Supporting and encouraging people to quit smoking is still one of the most important and most effective things we can do to improve the health of people living in our region – especially people in our poorer communities who are more likely to smoke and die from smoking.”

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that while Hartlepool smoking rates have declined over the years, they are still above the national average.

Speaking in support of the Stoptober campaign, Damon, 50, said: “I was doing a 12-hour night shift and had a pain in my chest and became ill.

"I just thought it was bad indigestion but it was also affecting my breathing.

"I tried to get through the shift but it turns out I was having a heart attack.”

Damon was admitted to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital and fitted with two stents.

He said: “After surgery I was admitted for three days and when I saw the doctor, he said my heart attack was caused by smoking, so I knew I had to quit there and then.”

He continued: “Once I’d made the decision to quit, I actually found it easy as I knew that if I started smoking again, I was risking my health.

"I didn’t want to have another heart attack or go through the same experience again.”

For advice on quitting, go to: https://www.freshquit.co.uk/.