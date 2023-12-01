Hartlepool greeted the start of December with icy conditions and a dusting of snow in parts of town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But how long will the current round of wintry conditions persist?

Officials at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the town to expect more snow and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lasts up to and including Saturday, December 2, with overnight temperatures into both Saturday and Sunday mornings expected to be around -2 degrees Celsius.

Icy conditions in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Friday, December 1. Picture by Frank Reid.

Daytime temperatures are expected, however, to rise slightly from Saturday’s high of 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees by Sunday.

This will steadily increase at the start of the working week to 4 degrees Celsius on Monday, December 4, and reach a high of 8 degrees Celsius by Thursday, December 7.

So don’t expect to be walking in a winter wonderland just yet.