How long will the icy conditions persist in Hartlepool?

Hartlepool greeted the start of December with icy conditions and a dusting of snow in parts of town.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:53 GMT
But how long will the current round of wintry conditions persist?

Officials at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the town to expect more snow and ice.

This lasts up to and including Saturday, December 2, with overnight temperatures into both Saturday and Sunday mornings expected to be around -2 degrees Celsius.

Icy conditions in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Friday, December 1. Picture by Frank Reid.Icy conditions in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Friday, December 1. Picture by Frank Reid.
Daytime temperatures are expected, however, to rise slightly from Saturday’s high of 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees by Sunday.

This will steadily increase at the start of the working week to 4 degrees Celsius on Monday, December 4, and reach a high of 8 degrees Celsius by Thursday, December 7.

So don’t expect to be walking in a winter wonderland just yet.

