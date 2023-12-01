How long will the icy conditions persist in Hartlepool?
But how long will the current round of wintry conditions persist?
Officials at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the town to expect more snow and ice.
This lasts up to and including Saturday, December 2, with overnight temperatures into both Saturday and Sunday mornings expected to be around -2 degrees Celsius.
Daytime temperatures are expected, however, to rise slightly from Saturday’s high of 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees by Sunday.
This will steadily increase at the start of the working week to 4 degrees Celsius on Monday, December 4, and reach a high of 8 degrees Celsius by Thursday, December 7.
So don’t expect to be walking in a winter wonderland just yet.