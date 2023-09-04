How long will the scorching Hartlepool weather last plus 12 pictures of people enjoying Marvellous Monday down the beach
Scorching weather has predictably returned to Hartlepool as most people are beginning back at work and school.
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid popped to Seaton Carew to take these pictures of folk enjoying Marvellous Monday.
As for how long the sunshine will last, experts at the Met Office estimate that Monday’s highs of 26 degrees Celsius are likely to quickly ease.
But the town is still expected to bask in dry weather until Sunday at the earliest with temperatures ranging between 19-23 degrees Celsisus.
