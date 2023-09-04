News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our pictures of people enjoying themselves in the sun on Marvellous Monday.
Just some of our pictures of people enjoying themselves in the sun on Marvellous Monday.

How long will the scorching Hartlepool weather last plus 12 pictures of people enjoying Marvellous Monday down the beach

Scorching weather has predictably returned to Hartlepool as most people are beginning back at work and school.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid popped to Seaton Carew to take these pictures of folk enjoying Marvellous Monday.

As for how long the sunshine will last, experts at the Met Office estimate that Monday’s highs of 26 degrees Celsius are likely to quickly ease.

But the town is still expected to bask in dry weather until Sunday at the earliest with temperatures ranging between 19-23 degrees Celsisus.

Adam Davison stops to have his picture taken and enjoy the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID.

1. Wheelie hot day

Adam Davison stops to have his picture taken and enjoy the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Edee Iles enjoying a day in the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. Summer fun

Edee Iles enjoying a day in the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Ada Iles splashing in the waves at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Treading carefully

Ada Iles splashing in the waves at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

From left, Kate Vickers with her son Harry Martin and Catherine with her son Ciaran plodging in the water. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Ruling the waves

From left, Kate Vickers with her son Harry Martin and Catherine with her son Ciaran plodging in the water. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

