How long will the sunny weather stay in Hartlepool over the coming days?

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:12 BST

Hartlepool has enjoyed a sunny start to the week with blue skies showing the town off at its best.

Temperatures, however, have remained average for this time of year at a nippy nine degrees Celsius.

Yet that is expected to gradually change as the week progresses as the sunshine persists.

Wednesday, March 19, is expected to see the gauge rise to 11 degrees Celsius with a further increase to 14 degrees Celsius following on Thursday, March 20.

Blue skies decorate the Hartlepool skyline on March 18. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Blue skies decorate the Hartlepool skyline on March 18. Picture by FRANK REID

By Friday, March 21, the temperature is predicted by experts at the Met Office to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

Similar temperatures are likely on Saturday, March 22, when – you’ve guessed it – the sunshine is forecast to be replaced by cloud on another dry day.

More dull but dry conditions are expected on Sunday, March 23, with highs of 10 degrees Celsius.

So try to make the most of the midweek sun if you can.

