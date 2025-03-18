How long will the sunny weather stay in Hartlepool over the coming days?
Temperatures, however, have remained average for this time of year at a nippy nine degrees Celsius.
Yet that is expected to gradually change as the week progresses as the sunshine persists.
Wednesday, March 19, is expected to see the gauge rise to 11 degrees Celsius with a further increase to 14 degrees Celsius following on Thursday, March 20.
By Friday, March 21, the temperature is predicted by experts at the Met Office to reach 15 degrees Celsius.
Similar temperatures are likely on Saturday, March 22, when – you’ve guessed it – the sunshine is forecast to be replaced by cloud on another dry day.
More dull but dry conditions are expected on Sunday, March 23, with highs of 10 degrees Celsius.
So try to make the most of the midweek sun if you can.
