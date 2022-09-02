How new Hartlepool baby group is striving to help parents and babies make ‘precious memories together’
A new baby group has launched this month to help families make “precious memories together”.
Nurture Nest Teesside will hold two groups across Hartlepool, one at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew, and another at St Columba’s Centre, in Rift House.
Classes will be conducted by qualified primary teachers who have specialised in early years and will help babies learn through music, movement, role play and sensory exploration.
Organisers Rebecca Elsdon, Samantha Salvin and Allison Cartwright have more than 50 years of experience between them and are excited to start their new business venture together.
Rebecca, who has a newborn baby, said: “We decided to start the business as we have all spent time teaching in reception so really understand the importance of early development and how this builds the foundations for all future learning.”
She added: "Learning begins at birth not just when they reach school age.”
Places are now available to book at www.nurture-nest-teesside.class4kids.co.uk/