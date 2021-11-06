How open afternoon may be just The BIS for new Hartlepool businesses
Budding entrepreneurs are urged to find out how a start-up centre may be just The BIS for them.
An open afternoon takes place at The BIS, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, November 11, between 3pm-6pm where members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team will discuss what the premises can offer.
Formerly the General Post Office building, the Grade II-listed building in Whitby Street has been restored, enlarged and refurbished and is now a 28-unit centre for business start-ups in the creative industries in both the commercial and community arts sectors.
Caron Auckland, Hartlepool Borough Council’s enterprise manager, said: “If you’re looking to start or grow your creative business, The BIS offers a superb, managed environment in which to develop your company alongside other creatives.
“Drop into our open afternoon to have a look for yourself and chat directly to our friendly team.”
People can also find out more at www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/locations/the-bis/.