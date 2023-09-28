How Taylor Swift's UK fans can watch her Eras world tour on the big screen in Hartlepool as Vue announces showings throughout October
Swift will play over 130 concerts across five continents in her Eras Tour.
Not arriving in the UK until next June, UK fans can catch the show several months early in a series of cinema screenings.
It is coming to Vue, which has a site in Hartlepool, on Friday, October 13, with multiple screenings throughout the month.
Toby Bradon, General Manager for Vue UK and Ireland, said: “It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since Taylor Swift’s announcement just last month and we’re thrilled to call Vue the home of the Eras Tour, with venues up and down the country holding multi-screenings of what is set to be one of the biggest events of the year.”
There has been record-breaking pre-sales for the show in America cinemas.
Prices for the Vue showings start from £13.13 when booked online.
To book tickets, visit: myvue.com/taylor