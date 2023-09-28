News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

How Taylor Swift's UK fans can watch her Eras world tour on the big screen in Hartlepool as Vue announces showings throughout October

Taylor Swift fans can experience the superstar singer’s new worldwide tour on the big screen in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Swift will play over 130 concerts across five continents in her Eras Tour.

Not arriving in the UK until next June, UK fans can catch the show several months early in a series of cinema screenings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is coming to Vue, which has a site in Hartlepool, on Friday, October 13, with multiple screenings throughout the month.

Taylor Swift's worldwide tour is being screened in cinemas.Taylor Swift's worldwide tour is being screened in cinemas.
Taylor Swift's worldwide tour is being screened in cinemas.
Most Popular

Toby Bradon, General Manager for Vue UK and Ireland, said: “It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since Taylor Swift’s announcement just last month and we’re thrilled to call Vue the home of the Eras Tour, with venues up and down the country holding multi-screenings of what is set to be one of the biggest events of the year.”

There has been record-breaking pre-sales for the show in America cinemas.

Prices for the Vue showings start from £13.13 when booked online.

To book tickets, visit: myvue.com/taylor

Related topics:HartlepoolTaylor SwiftVueIreland