How to book free places for your child at Hartlepool Christmas festival of fun

The Hartlepool Learning and Skills Service Christmas Family Learning Festival promises “lots of fantastic activities lined up for families to try out their creative skills together as the excitement builds to Christmas”.

Hartlepool Borough Council says the sessions are suitable for children aged four and over and are free.

But, with the school holidays just days away from starting, the council insists places must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by an adult.

High Tunstall College of Science.

Events begin on Monday, December 20, at High Tunstall College of Science, in the town’s Elwick Road, when festive ribbon wreaths are made from 10am-noon before a pom-pom bauble-making session is held between 1pm-3pm.

On Tuesday, December 21, at Community Hub Central, formerly the central library, in York Road, Nearly New Year! Make a 2022 Calendar will be held from 10am-noon.

This is followed at the same venue from 1pm-3pm by a session called Winter Wonderland Paper Decorations.

Wednesday, December 22, sees the festival return to High Tunstall College of Science with a Magical Makaton Story Time event from 10am-noon.

The school will also host a session entitled Decorating Christmas Angels from 1pm-3pm that afternoon.

On Thursday, December 23, again at High Tunstall College of Science, Christmas Cookie Decorating will be held from 10am-noon.

This will be followed by the final activity of the festival, Creative Christmas Cards, from 1pm-3pm.

Bookings can be made and further information obtained by calling (01429) 868616 or by going online to www.hartlepoollearningandskills.com.

