How to find out if you are entitled to free help to keep your Hartlepool home warm
and live on Freeview channel 276
Home Energy Efficiency Tees Valley aims to help people whose homes do not have gas central heating by installing improvements such as insulation, double glazing and solar panels.
Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is tremendous news that we have secured this money to help homeowners improve the energy efficiency of their homes.”
Some people may automatically qualify for help through their postcode.
Others must be able to show that their household gross income is less than £31,000 or are in receipt of a qualifying means-tested benefit.
Properties must also have an energy performance rating of D, E, F or G.
Energy efficiency measures are free to qualifying residents.
People are asked to check if they qualify for support and register an interest in the types of energy efficiency measures they wish to see at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/HEET-register.