How to find out if you are entitled to free help to keep your Hartlepool home warm

Local authorities have secured £6 million through the Government’s Home Upgrade Grant to help homeowners and residents improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT
Home Energy Efficiency Tees Valley aims to help people whose homes do not have gas central heating by installing improvements such as insulation, double glazing and solar panels.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is tremendous news that we have secured this money to help homeowners improve the energy efficiency of their homes.”

Some people may automatically qualify for help through their postcode.

Hartlepool homeowners could be eligible for free energy efficient adaptations in their home.Hartlepool homeowners could be eligible for free energy efficient adaptations in their home.
Others must be able to show that their household gross income is less than £31,000 or are in receipt of a qualifying means-tested benefit.

Properties must also have an energy performance rating of D, E, F or G.

Energy efficiency measures are free to qualifying residents.

People are asked to check if they qualify for support and register an interest in the types of energy efficiency measures they wish to see at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/HEET-register.

