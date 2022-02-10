How to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Hartlepool this weekend

The latest such event to take place in Hartlepool will be held at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, on Saturday, February 12, from 9am-3.30pm.

A statement from Hartlepool Borough Council read: “First and second doses and boosters are all available.

"The clinic is open to anyone aged 12 or over and no appointment is needed.

“There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 12-17, and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.

“There must be at least three months between a second dose and a booster.”

Figures earlier this week suggest that Hartlepool is still recording dozens of new infections every day.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, added: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.”

