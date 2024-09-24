Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars from the West End and Off Broadway have come together in a new musical celebrating lifeboat heroes from across the North East coast over the decades, and young people can get in for free.

Musical production Facing The Waves is produced by theatre company Dogwood Productions and celebrates 200 years of the RNLI.

The musical tells the tale of Henry Freeman, who survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all 12 of his crew members died and who went on to lead some of the most extraordinary rescue attempts of the century.

It also follows the life of Faith, who attempts to juggle her family, career and crewing a lifeboat.

Anjie Rook, RNLI associate director, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dogwood Productions for supporting the RNLI with their musical Facing the Waves which will be performed in a range of venues across the North and East, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.

“For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors – events like these are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.”

Facing The Waves features cast members who have appeared in the West End as well as BBC radio and CBBC shows.

The cast includes Eliza Shea, Duncan Drury, Shona Maule, Robbie Bellekom and Charlie Staunton.

The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End.

Production company Dogwood worked with the BBC to conduct a number of interviews with communities along the North East coast from Hartlepool all the way to Alnwick to capture the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the sea.

Facing The Waves is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Facing The Waves is coming to Blackhall Colliery Community Centre, in Hesleden Road, Blackhall Colliery, on Thursday, October 3, at 7.30pm.

Children and young people aged 12 to 18 can now get free tickets by contacting [email protected].

More information can be found online at https://www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/.