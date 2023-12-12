How to get involved in Hartlepool Restaurant Week when it returns in the new year
Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week will be back from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4, and is organised by the Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee.
Businesses taking part in Restaurant Week will be offering a range of food and drinks offers at prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.
Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, chair of the Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Restaurant Week is coming back to help blow the January blues away.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to dine out on some delicious fixed-price menus and to celebrate and support our excellent local restaurants, pubs and cafes.
"Over 2,500 diners took up the unbeatable offers in our last Restaurant Week in October and we’re looking forward to another great event in the new year."
Venues interested in getting involved should email [email protected].