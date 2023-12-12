News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

How to get involved in Hartlepool Restaurant Week when it returns in the new year

Restaurants, cafes and pubs across Hartlepool are invited to take part in Restaurant Week as it makes a return in the new year.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week will be back from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4, and is organised by the Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee.

Businesses taking part in Restaurant Week will be offering a range of food and drinks offers at prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, chair of the Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Restaurant Week is coming back to help blow the January blues away.

Most Popular
Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in the New Year.Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in the New Year.
Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in the New Year.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to dine out on some delicious fixed-price menus and to celebrate and support our excellent local restaurants, pubs and cafes.

"Over 2,500 diners took up the unbeatable offers in our last Restaurant Week in October and we’re looking forward to another great event in the new year."

Venues interested in getting involved should email [email protected].

Related topics:RestaurantsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council