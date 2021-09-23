How to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Hartlepool's latest walk-in clinic

The clinic, for which no appointment is necessary, take places this on Saturday, September 25, in the Mill House Leisure Centre car park, in Hartlepool, from 10am-6pm.

It is open to anyone aged 16 and over and first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available.

Younger people in particular are encouraged to get their jabs.

The walk-in clinic takes places in the car park at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre.

Those planning to attend for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination.”

A spokesperson for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust added: “North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust urges everyone to remain aware of the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and appeals to the public to get the vaccine as soon as it is offered, to continue to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask/face covering when required and be mindful of physical distancing. The trust also reminds everyone that masks must be worn in all NHS facilities.”

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered

