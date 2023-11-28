Hartlepool licensees, pub managers, security and bar staff are invited to an interactive event to have a say in making their premises safer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses across the town are invited to an event at 10am on Tuesday, December 5, at the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts, in the town’s King Oswy Drive.

This initiative is organised by the Cleveland Violence Reduction Partnership (Curv) and includes staff training, building networks and helping vulnerable people in venues across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Holden, who is head of Curv, said: “Along with its partners, Curv invested a considerable amount of its funding last year into helping make the region’s night-time economy safer for all.”

Cleveland Violence Reduction Partnership encourages people to have their say on night-time safety.