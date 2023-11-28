How to have your say on night-time safety in bars and pubs across Hartlepool
Businesses across the town are invited to an event at 10am on Tuesday, December 5, at the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts, in the town’s King Oswy Drive.
This initiative is organised by the Cleveland Violence Reduction Partnership (Curv) and includes staff training, building networks and helping vulnerable people in venues across the town.
John Holden, who is head of Curv, said: “Along with its partners, Curv invested a considerable amount of its funding last year into helping make the region’s night-time economy safer for all.”
He added: “It’s important, however, that the employers and staff, who are the beating heart of the night time economy, have an opportunity to be heard on how safety in their industry can be improved, and how we can support them.”