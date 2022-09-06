Stagecoach North East says its planned alterations from October 30 are due to reductions in fare revenue, significant cost increases and the expected expiry of the Government’s Bus Recovery Grant Two.

They are as follows:

Service 1 (From Middlesbrough to Throston Grange):

A Stagecoach bus in Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Buses will run a new terminal loop at the High Tunstall estate, looping via Hart Lane Aldi, in Dunston Road, and returning via Tarnston Road.

Buses will no longer serve Cairnston Road, in High Throston.

Buses will also operate more directly in the town centre, running via York Road, Raby Road and Victoria Road in both directions.

Alternate facilities to Hartlepool Marina will be provided by Services 7 and 36, with up to 10 buses running every hour.

A new experimental seven-day evening service will run between Seaton Carew and Throston Grange.

​Service 6 (From Clavering to Owton Manor):

There will be minor changes to the running times of buses to improve reliability.

Buses will still run every 10 minutes from Monday-Saturday during the day and every 30 minutes during the day on Sundays.

Evening services will only operate between the town centre and Clavering.

Service 7 (From The Headland to Owton Manor):

There will be minor changes to the running times of buses to improve reliability.

Buses will still run every ten minutes from Monday to Saturday during the day and every 30 minutes during the day on Sundays.

Evening services will be linked with Service 6.

Services which are not shown above will continue to operate without changes.