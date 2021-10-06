How to have your say on the future of Hartlepool's allotments

Hartlepool Borough Council operates 16 allotment sites, covering a total of 1,000 plots, and has started a six-week public engagement process following a pledge earlier this year to “build bridges” between holders and the authority.

Council assistant director Gemma Ptak, said: “We want to put much greater focus on the needs of individual plot users, both current and future.

“We’re very keen to hear people’s thoughts and ideas on a range of topics from future priorities for individual sites and the development of community and family spaces, to exploring additional ways people might be able to get involved on allotment sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester Road allotments in Hartlepool.

“What people tell us will be used to draw up a strategy to guide us for the future and we’re really keen to hear from people of all ages across the town, whether you’re an existing allotment tenant or not.”

Existing allotment tenants are being sent a questionnaire.

People can also have their say online at Yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/allotments-consultation2021 or by using computers free at Community Hub Central, in York Road, where staff will offer help.

In addition, consultation meetings take place at Community Hub Central on Tuesday, November 9, from 2pm-4pm, Wednesday, November 10, from 6pm-8pm at the following allotment sites:

* Haswell Avenue on Monday, October 11, from 10am-noon;

* Thompson Grove/Olive Street on Tuesday, October 12, from 2pm-3pm;

* Nicholson Field on Wednesday, October 13, from 10am-noon;

* Briarfields on Friday, October 15, from 10am-11am;

* Nicholson Field on Saturday, October 16, from 9.30am-11.30am;

* Rossmere on Monday, October 18, from 10am-noon;

* Waverley Terrace on Tuesday, October 19, from 3pm-4pm;

* Throston on Wednesday, October 20, from 10am-noon;

* Woodcroft on Thursday, October 21, from 2pm-3pm;

* Station Lane/Greatham on Friday, October 22, from 10am-noon;

* Burn Valley on Monday, October 25, from 10am-noon;

* Thornhill on Tuesday, October 26, from 2pm-4pm;

* Summerhill on Wednesday, October 27, from 1pm-3pm;

* Chester Road - Saturday 30th October, from 9.30am-11.30am;

* Stranton on Saturday, October 30, from 1.30pm-3.30pm

* Chester Road on Wednesday, November 3, from 10am-noon;

* Stranton on Friday, November 5, from 10am-noon.

All fully completed consultation questionnaires will be entered into a prize draw to win £30 of garden centre vouchers.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.