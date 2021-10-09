How to have your say on work to improve the health of Hartlepool people

The Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board’s Face the Public event will run on Hartlepool Borough Council’s new digital engagement platform Your Say Our Future from Monday, October 11, to Sunday, October 24.

It will give local people two weeks to get involved and contribute their views rather than the board holding the usual one-off event on a specific day at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

The decision to do things differently this year also reflects continuing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Shane Moore.

Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the health of people in Hartlepool has never been more important, so I hope as many people as possible will take part in this year’s event.

“We have traditionally held a Face the Public event on a specific day when people have come along, got around a table and discussed and debated with others the best way to tackle the town’s health priorities.”

The Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board page on Your Say Our Future can be accessed at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/face-the-public-2021

Through the page, people can ask questions and make suggestions while also watch the director of public health’s annual report in video form.

Residents are reminded that online access is available through the People’s Network in Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Hubs and libraries.

