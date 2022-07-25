How to help Hartlepool's hospice during Make a Will Month

Early booking with Tilly, Bailey & Irvine (TBI) is encouraged with limited appointments available during September.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “We are very pleased to be able to host our Make a Will Month campaign again this year as the previous years’ campaigns have been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

"We are very grateful to TBI for donating their services to help raise much-needed funds for local hospice care.”

Left to right: Shelby Foreman, marketing executive at Tilly, Bailey & Irvine, and Nicola Winwood, in memory fundraiser at Alice House Hospice.

TBI managing partner Carolyn Tilly said: “We think it’s extremely important for people to have a will.

"It’s a way of protecting their family and loved ones and giving them peace of mind, and being able to help the community to do that through this scheme is fantastic.”