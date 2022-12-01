Dunelm, at Highpoint Retail Park, in Marina Way, Hartlepool, launched the campaign to encourage customers to donate a gift to one of the company’s five chosen charities.

Donations will benefit Sheraton Court Care Home, Brierton Lodge Care Home, Sanctuary Supported Living, Hartlepool’s Children’s Services and Stray Aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Hastings, campaign organiser and stock worker, said: “It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. The generosity is amazing and the presents are coming in thick and fast.”

Helen Cook (left) gives a gift to Lyndsay Hastings (middle) and Jaden Burgess (right) who helped organise the Giving Tree.

The store has also been hosting competitions on its community Facebook page where they have been giving away items to help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

Lindsay, who has worked at Dunelm for 10 years, said: “We tend to think of things people are trying to get a hold of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Dunelm has given away an air fryer, a winter warm bundle and a heated airer.

Lindsay said: “We have been publishing a lot on our Facebook. It is helping us immensely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Ryan Shears, Lyndsay Hastings, Jaden Burgess and Liam Robson, with the Giving Tree at Dunelm.

She added: “We are reaching a lot more people this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than 200 gifts have been donated to those in need with more expected in the coming weeks.

Lindsay said: “I just want to say how grateful we are for the generosity from not only our community but all of the other Dunelm stores too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tags can be picked up in store or via Dunelm’s community Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/222410769040068/.

One of the gift tags on the Giving Tree at Dunelm, in Hartlepool.