News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

How to join Hartlepool Alice House Hospice lottery as jackpot rolls over to £10,000

A lottery’s jackpot has stretched into five figures after another week passed without an overall winner.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:05pm

The roll over prize on offer by Alice House Hospice, in Hartlepool, has now reached £10,000 following the latest draw.

Second prize of £1,000 in January 13’s draw went to ticket holder 11034 (who is from Hartlepool).

Hide Ad

Ten third prizes of £20 went to ticket holders 32721 (Hartlepool), 15231 (Hartlepool), 71759 (Hartlepool), 70419 (Hartlepool). 115 (Seaton Carew), 62150 (Hartlepool), 149618 (Hartlepool), 1470 (Hartlepool), 61457 (Seaton Carew) and 67353 (Peterlee).

The jackpot for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice weekly lottery has now reached £10,000.
Most Popular

The holders of the following tickets will each receive £10: 100686, 13831, 15281, 162013, 17906, 235421, 23993, 34021, 42054, 50595, 55619, 59449, 66752, 77771 and 94845.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, relies on the lottery to help bridge a £2.8m shortfall in its £3.5m annual running costs.

Hide Ad

You can join the hospice lottery, which costs £1 a week to play, by telephoning (01429) 855582 or (01429) 855555.

Read More
How a new Hartlepool singing group is helping people who are struggling across t...
HartlepoolSeaton CarewPeterlee