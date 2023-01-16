How to join Hartlepool Alice House Hospice lottery as jackpot rolls over to £10,000

The roll over prize on offer by Alice House Hospice, in Hartlepool, has now reached £10,000 following the latest draw.

Second prize of £1,000 in January 13’s draw went to ticket holder 11034 (who is from Hartlepool).

Ten third prizes of £20 went to ticket holders 32721 (Hartlepool), 15231 (Hartlepool), 71759 (Hartlepool), 70419 (Hartlepool). 115 (Seaton Carew), 62150 (Hartlepool), 149618 (Hartlepool), 1470 (Hartlepool), 61457 (Seaton Carew) and 67353 (Peterlee).

The holders of the following tickets will each receive £10: 100686, 13831, 15281, 162013, 17906, 235421, 23993, 34021, 42054, 50595, 55619, 59449, 66752, 77771 and 94845.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, relies on the lottery to help bridge a £2.8m shortfall in its £3.5m annual running costs.

