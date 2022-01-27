How to join new Hartlepool 'netwalking' event for businesswomen

Organised by Assist Women’s Network and The Girls’ Network, it will give a chance to women to make new friends and connections as they explore the Headland on Saturday, February 12.

Lyndsay Hogg, who has been a member of the network for a couple of years and has also been made its host for the Hartlepool area, has said that the event will give women a chance to network in person after a number of meetings over Zoom.

Lyndsay, who founded Hartlepool firm Hogg Global Logistics with her father Graham Hogg in 2019, said: "We actually held the network’s first Hartlepool meeting in 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndsay Hogg stops to admire the view during a walk on the Headland./Photo: Frank Reid

”We are just trying to put Hartlepool back on the map a little bit with things like that.”

She continued: "Women network a little bit differently. I think they tend to make friends rather than hard sell like a lot of businessmen would.

"It’s a new idea to try and encourage us women to all come together and support each other, support each other’s businesses.”

The idea for the event came from Anne Stonehouse and Lyndsay has said that quite a few people have signed up already.

Lyndsay Hogg (left) and Aimee Thompson, from the Girls' Network./Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool is the first place in Teesside where the “netwalking” is taking place, with more events planned for the rest of Tees Valley.

Lyndsay said: "It’s chance to network with like-minded individuals from different industries as well.

"It’s a chance to make new friends and make new business contacts. Like I said, I do think women network differently. They tend to make friends and then refer each other on the back of that.

"It’s just a good chance to make connections and see our beautiful town at the same time.”

She added: "I think women can achieve great things when they all do it together, so hopefully people will come along and meet new friends and new acquaintances.“

The “netwalking” will start at 10am and is free of charge.

To register, visit Eventbrite and search for Walk & Talk... with Assist & The Girls Network (Hartlepool).

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.