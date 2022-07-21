How to keep children entertained in Hartlepool over the school holidays

Children aged four to 16 will be able to enjoy forest activities, multi-sports, performing arts and swimming.

Cycling, arts and crafts and Cleveland Fire Brigade activities are also in store with most of the activities are free.

There will be plenty to keep children and young people entertained and help them discover new hobbies and skills, make new friends and build their confidence.

A nutritious meal will also be included.

Locations include Burn Valley Gardens, Rossmere Park, Headland Library, Belle Vue Community Sports and Youth Centre and Rossmere Park.

It is all part of Hartlepool Holiday Fun, a project providing activities for children and young people over the summer school holidays.

The project is run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with organisations across the town and funded by the Department for Education.

Free places are available for children who receive free school meals although all children and young people in Hartlepool are welcome to take part.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “Since it was launched last year, Hartlepool Holiday Fun has been an outstanding success, enabling thousands of children and young people to enjoy a wide range of exciting, stimulating activities and receive nutritious meals as well.

“It just keeps going from strength to strength.

"Once again, we’ve lined up a packed and varied programme of summer activities to make it another memorable summer of fun and friendship for children and young people in Hartlepool.”