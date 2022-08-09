How to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as high temperatures continue to rise across the region

Following a series of hot days in July, the end of last month saw slightly cooler temperatures, but the weather is slowly starting to warm up again.

According to the Met Office, July was the driest month in 20 years, with the UK seeing just 56% of its expected rainfall compared to the average year.

Take a look at thee tips to keep your pets cool in the heat. (Photo by Alexandr Ivanov)

For some, the warm weather means making the most of beer gardens and paddling pools.

But for others, including our dogs and cats, the heat is not always so enjoyable.

Retailer Next has partnered with Veterinary Physiotherapist, Tilly Wild, to share some tips on keeping our four-legged friends safe during a heatwave.

How to spot signs of heatstroke in cats and dogs

Heatstroke is a serious illness that develops when an animal is too hot and struggles to lower their temperature. Heatstroke can affect any breed, or age of cats and dogs.

Tilly said: “Heatstroke is potentially fatal if not caught quickly enough. Signs include excessive panting, drooling, bright red gums, shaking, vomiting and collapse in severe cases.

"Heatstroke is not limited to dogs, cats are equally as prone to suffer from the heat with similar signs to dogs, excessive panting and lethargic behaviour."

How to prevent heatstroke in cats & dogs

Pets can still enjoy spending time in the glorious weather, but it’s important to take the right steps to ensure they’re kept cool, especially when the temperature begins to exceed 19 degrees, according to expert Tilly.

Tilly explains: “Prevent heatstroke by avoiding walking your dog during the hottest part of the day. Also ensure both cats and dogs have access to shade and water when playing out in the garden and indoors, and always avoid travelling in the car on hot days.

"It's not necessary to keep pets locked inside all day but equally try not to have them outside without any shade."

Avoid using ice cold water in a paddling pool

It’s important to supervise pets in the sun to ensure you can spot any signs that they’re too hot. While Tilly recommends using a paddling pool to help your furry friends stay cool in the heat, she explains why the water should always be temperature checked first.

She said: “Providing cool mats and paddling pools is a great way to keep your pets cool in the summer whilst still being able to enjoy the sunshine. But it’s important to supervise and check the water in paddling pools isn’t ice cold, cool or room temperature is the ideal temperature to prevent shock.”

Invest in a cool mat to help older dogs

Cool mats can help dogs maintain a healthy temperature, especially for older dogs who may suffer from arthritis.