How to learn more from BT about upcoming changes in Hartlepool to your telephone landline
and live on Freeview channel 276
BT wants to reassure customers with concerns about the switch from analogue to digital landlines by the end of January 2027.
A company statement said: “The company will be in the region throughout June to visit communities and talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years, steps they need to take and the support available.
“The change, which will see calls made over a broadband line for the vast majority of customers, is a much-needed upgrade due to the increasingly fragile and 40-year-old analogue technology.
“Experts will also be on hand to demonstrate how BT’s new home phone service Digital Voice works.”
Local roadshows will be held at East Durham Garden Centre, in South Hetton Road, Easington, on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, from 10am-4pm and at Community Hub Central, in York Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 27, from 10am-2pm.