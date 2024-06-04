How to learn more from BT about upcoming changes in Hartlepool to your telephone landline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two roadshows will be held locally to raise awareness of an upcoming change to how telephone landlines work.

BT wants to reassure customers with concerns about the switch from analogue to digital landlines by the end of January 2027.

A company statement said: “The company will be in the region throughout June to visit communities and talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years, steps they need to take and the support available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The change, which will see calls made over a broadband line for the vast majority of customers, is a much-needed upgrade due to the increasingly fragile and 40-year-old analogue technology.

Community Hub Central, in York Road, Hartlepool.

“Experts will also be on hand to demonstrate how BT’s new home phone service Digital Voice works.”

Local roadshows will be held at East Durham Garden Centre, in South Hetton Road, Easington, on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, from 10am-4pm and at Community Hub Central, in York Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 27, from 10am-2pm.