How to pay your respects to Her Majesty the Queen in Hartlepool
Books of condolence, a space for floral tributes and the lighting of town landmarks are all in place to enable residents of Hartlepool to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with Britain now entering a 10-day period of mourning.
Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have expressed “profound sadness” at the news and extend their “sincere condolences” to members of the Royal Family.
As a mark of respect, the Hartlepool Civic Centre flags are being flown at half-mast.
Two books of condolence have been opened for people to pay their respects, one at the reception area of the Civic Centre in Victoria Road, and another at Hartlepool Borough Hall on the Headland.
They will both remain open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm until the day after the funeral.
There is also an opportunity to sign Hartlepool’s online book of remembrance at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/book-of-remembrance.
Meanwhile residents are invited by the council to lay floral tributes at the two grassed areas within Victory Square.
Local authority chiefs have asked people to make “every effort” to visit the site to pay respects in this way, stating flowers laid elsewhere in memory of the Queen will be moved to this location.
They added the tributes will be monitored and any that perish will be removed and disposed of appropriately.
Victory Square will also be lit in purple this evening – Friday, September 9 – between 7.30pm and 9.30pm in memory of the Queen.
Other buildings will be illuminated during the period of mourning with further details to be announced moving forward.
Additionally, the ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, will be sending a letter of condolence to the new sovereign on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council and the people of the town.
He said: “Without a doubt, the Queen has been a remarkable servant to our nation and – on behalf of residents across our Borough – I send my deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren and the entire Royal Family.”
The council have also reminded a national two-minute silence will be observed at 11am on the day of the funeral, which is to be confirmed.