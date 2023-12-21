News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

How to share your memories of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel ahead of £3.8m hotel conversion

People have been asked to share their memories of Hartlepool’s former Wesley Chapel ahead of the building’s restoration.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The town centre building, which is being transformed into a £3.8m hotel following devastating fires, is the subject of a presentation by Hartlepool Civic Society entitled Wesley Church Building Past And Its Exciting Future.

The “fascinating” history of the building has been extensively researched by society member Olwyn Hart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A society spokesperson said: “Were you a member of Wesley? Did you go to the youth club? Did you have a relative in the Army during WW2 who used the building? Were you in one of the Christmas pantomimes? Were you married in Wesley Church and had your photographs taken on the carpet at the top the steps?”

Most Popular
Work in progress at the Wesley Chapel building following its devastating November fire.Work in progress at the Wesley Chapel building following its devastating November fire.
Work in progress at the Wesley Chapel building following its devastating November fire.

All photographs will be returned.

The presentation is open to the public and takes place at the Salvation Army, in Park Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, February 9, from 2pm.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Hartlepool