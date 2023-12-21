How to share your memories of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel ahead of £3.8m hotel conversion

The town centre building, which is being transformed into a £3.8m hotel following devastating fires , is the subject of a presentation by Hartlepool Civic Society entitled Wesley Church Building Past And Its Exciting Future.

A society spokesperson said: “Were you a member of Wesley? Did you go to the youth club? Did you have a relative in the Army during WW2 who used the building? Were you in one of the Christmas pantomimes? Were you married in Wesley Church and had your photographs taken on the carpet at the top the steps?”