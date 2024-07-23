How to sign up for this weekend's Miles for Men 5k fun run in Hartlepool
The 13th Miles For Men fun run takes place this Sunday (July 28) from Seaton Carew Clock Tower.
Hundreds of men, women and children are expected to turn out once again for ‘the people’s charity’.
The 5km run takes place along the promenade and seafront with participants invited to run, walk or crawl the distance.
Sponsorship raised from the day will add to the more than £700,000 the charity has raised since it was founded back in 2012 by town man Micky Day in memory of his father.
Groups of over 10 people that enter, such as sports clubs and dance schools, can keep half of what they raise to support their own organisation and the other half to Miles For Men’s to support families through illness, disabilities and hard times.
Micky Day said: "Each year our event gets bigger and bigger and we want to raise and distribute as much money as humanly possible to help people in our area this year.”
The run starts around 12.30pm but there will be entertainment and fun for all the family from 9am onwards.
The line up includes bands, singers, face painting, catering vans and refreshments will be available throughout the day.
Entry for adults aged 18-65 is £10 (plus £1.55 fee), and for children aged between five and 17 it is £7.50 (plus £1.33 fee).
The event is free for children under five and pensioners.
People can register from 10am on the day in advance via milesformen.co.uk. Forms are also available from The Extra Mile shop in Middleton Grange.
